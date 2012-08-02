ISTANBUL Aug 2 The Turkish military held tank
exercises on the Syrian border on Thursday, Dogan news agency
said, in a show of force apparently aimed at Syrian Kurds linked
to separatist guerrillas in Turkey who are said to control areas
on the Syrian side.
Turkey has sent armour and missile batteries to areas
bordering Kurdish parts of northern Syria, where opposition
groups say President Bashar al-Assad's forces have ceded
territory to a group allied to the Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK).
There has been no indication Turkish troops would cross the
border, but NATO-member Turkey has warned any attack emanating
from a PKK presence in northern Syria could give it reason to
intervene. Ankara has repeatedly bombed and sent troops into
parts of Kurdish-run northern Iraq where the PKK has camps.
Dogan said tanks and missile batteries conducted manoeuvres
one km (less than a mile) from the Syrian border in the Suruc
district of Sanliurfa province, directly across from one of the
Syrian towns reportedly controlled by Syria's Democratic Union
Party (PYD).
Ankara, which has tried and failed to crush the PKK's
27-year-old campaign for autonomy in largely Kurdish
southeastern Turkey, is alarmed by the prospect that a power
vacuum in Syria could embolden its own Kurdish separatists.
Turkey's foreign minister raised the issue of the Syrian
government's loss of control over territory with the president
of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Wednesday.
"Any attempt to exploit the power vacuum by any violent
group or organisation will be considered as a common threat,
which should be jointly addressed," the foreign ministry said
following Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's talks with Massoud
Barzani, head of Iraq's Kurdistan region.