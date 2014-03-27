ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's foreign ministry said on Thursday the leaking of a recording purportedly of top officials discussing possible military operations in Syria was a "wretched attack" on national security and those behind it would receive the heaviest punishment.

In a written statement the ministry said some sections of the recording - presented on an anonymous YouTube account as Turkey's intelligence chief discussing Syria with the foreign minister and deputy head of the armed forces - had been manipulated. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)