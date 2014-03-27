UPDATE 3-U.S. VP Pence to seek market access, investment, in Japan talks
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's foreign ministry said on Thursday the leaking of a recording purportedly of top officials discussing possible military operations in Syria was a "wretched attack" on national security and those behind it would receive the heaviest punishment.
In a written statement the ministry said some sections of the recording - presented on an anonymous YouTube account as Turkey's intelligence chief discussing Syria with the foreign minister and deputy head of the armed forces - had been manipulated. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
SEOUL, April 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday, kicking off talks in Tokyo that the White House hopes will open doors in Japan for U.S.-made products and attract Japanese investment for infrastructure projects in the United States.