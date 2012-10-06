ISTANBUL Oct 6 The Turkish military returned
fire after a mortar bomb shot from Syria landed in countryside
in southern Turkey on Saturday, the state-run Anatolian news
agency reported.
It was the latest in a series of Turkish retaliatory attacks
in response to mortar bombs and shelling by Syrian forces that
have killed five Turkish civilians further east along the
border.
The strikes and counter-strikes have been the most serious
cross-border violence seen so far in Syria's conflict, and
underlined how it could destabilise the region.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday his
country did not want war but warned Syria not to make a "fatal
mistake" by testing its resolve. Damascus has said the mortars
landed in Turkey accidentally.
Anatolian said the mortar round hit countryside near Guvecci
village in the Yayladagi area amid intense clashes on the Syrian
side of the border in Idlib province.
"Military units on the Turkish border launched retaliatory
fire immediately," the agency said, without identifying its
source or mentioning any casualties.