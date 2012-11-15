DJIBOUTI Nov 15 Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu called on Muslim nations to recognise a fledgling
Syrian opposition coalition on Thursday and warned Turkey had
both the will and capacity to defend its borders if violence
continued to spill over.
Speaking at an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
ministerial meeting in Djibouti, Davutoglu hailed the formation
of the new opposition grouping as an "important achievement" and
said President Bashar al-Assad's regime was on its last legs.
"Turkey ... once again reiterates its recognition of the
Syrian National Coalition as the legitimate representative of
the Syrian people and calls upon all our brothers in the OIC to
do so," Davutoglu said, according to the text of his speech.
Members of Syria's fractious opposition, including rebel
fighters, veteran dissidents and ethnic and religious
minorities, forged a coalition on Sunday to try to end the
in-fighting that has hampered their struggle against Assad.
France and some Gulf Arab states have fully recognised the
Syrian National Coalition for Opposition and Revolutionary
Forces but the United States, Arab League and most European
countries have been more cautious.
Turkey, which is housing more than 120,000 Syrian refugees,
has led calls for the creation of a buffer zone to protect
civilians inside Syria and has grown increasingly frustrated by
the lack of international consensus.
It has bolstered the military presence along its 900 km (560
mile) border with Syria, fired back in response to mortar shells
flying into its territory, and is talking to NATO about the
possible deployment of Patriot surface-to-air missiles, a
potential prelude to enforcing a no-fly zone.
"We do not want escalation. But everyone should be well
aware that Turkey has the capacity and determination to protect
its citizens and borders," Davutoglu said.
"Turkey's border security has been jeopardised. Our towns on
the border have been targeted by the Syrian army," he said.
Turkish fighter jets patrolled the country's southeastern
frontier with Syria for a second day on Thursday, following an
air assault this week by Syrian warplanes on the rebel-held
border town of Ras al-Ain.