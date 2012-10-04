UPDATE 3-Sailing-Oracle Team USA get America's Cup headstart with New Zealand win
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France (Updates with challenger semi-final details, Spithill quotes)
ANKARA Oct 4 Turkey's parliament gave authorisation on Thursday for military operations outside Turkish borders if the government deemed them necessary, a day after artillery shelling from Syria killed five civilians in a Turkish town.
The government had sought parliamentary approval to send soldiers to foreign countries in a memorandum which said that "aggressive action" by Syria's armed forces against Turkish territory posed a serious threat to national security.
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat Groupama Team France (Updates with challenger semi-final details, Spithill quotes)
CHICAGO, June 3 Adding Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga to standard hormone therapy reduced by nearly 40 percent the chance of death for men newly diagnosed with high-risk prostate cancer that had spread to other parts of the body, according to new trial results.