MOSCOW, July 25 Russia said on Wednesday that
militants who have seized control of posts on Syria's border
with Turkey may be allies of al Qaeda.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed doubt over
claims that border gates captured from government forces on the
Syrian side of the frontier had been seized by the rebel Free
Syrian Army.
"According to some information, these checkpoints were
seized not by the Free Syrian Army at all - whatever one thinks
about it - but by groups directly linked with al Qaeda," Lavrov
said at a news conference with his Cypriot counterpart.
"We are double-checking this," said Lavrov, suggesting that
Western nations should not rush to celebrate territorial gains
by opponents of President Bashar al-Assad's government.
"If such processes - the seizure of territory by terrorists
- are supported by our partners, then we would like to receive
an answer to the question of what their position on Syria is,
what they are trying to achieve in that country," he said.
Moscow has repeatedly accused Western nations of encouraging
Assad's opponents and said they must put more pressure on rebels
to stop the violence in Syria, warning that some of those
fighting government forces are extremist militants.
Lavrov's remarks about the border gates came after he
accused the United States on Wednesday of trying to justify
terrorism against the Syrian government.
Russia has faced vehement Western criticism for vetoing
three U.N. Security Council resolutions intended to increase
pressure on Assad to stop 16 months of violence.