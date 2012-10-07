ISTANBUL Oct 7 Turkey's military fired an
artillery round into Syria on Sunday in immediate retaliation
after a shell fired from Syria landed in the Turkish border town
of Akcakale, broadcasters said, the second such incident in five
days.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan warned Syria on Friday that
Turkey would not shy away from war if provoked, but a series of
mortar bombs fired from Syria have hit Turkey since then.
There were no casualties when the latest Syrian shell hit
land near a plant belonging to the Turkish Grain Board (TMO),
several hundred metres from the centre of Akcakale, where five
civilians were killed on Wednesday in previous Syrian shelling.
The exchanges are the most serious cross-border violence in
Syria's conflict, which began as pro-democracy protests, but has
evolved into a civil war with sectarian overtones.
NATO member Turkey was once an ally of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad but turned against him after his violent
response to an uprising in which, according to the United
Nations, more than 30,000 people have died.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the shells
fired from Turkey landed near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad.
Broadcaster NTV said the shell from Syria landed in the
garden of the TMO plant near storage silos. It said the silos
had suffered some damage from shrapnel.
Akcakale had been quiet since Turkey's retaliation on
Wednesday and Thursday for the initial shelling, but Syrian
government forces began shelling areas around the Syrian town of
Tel Abyad on Sunday morning, Dogan news agency reported.
Before the latest strike into Turkey, the Syrian military
had fired seven artillery shells on Sunday into an area close to
the Syrian customs building, which is around 300 metres from the
border and under the control of rebel forces, Dogan said.
People were reportedly killed in those strikes and two
Syrians wounded in the strikes were carried through the border
fencing and taken to a hospital in Akcakale, Dogan said.