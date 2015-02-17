WASHINGTON The United States and Turkey have reached a tentative agreement on training and equipping moderate Syrian opposition groups and expect to sign the pact soon, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Turkey on training and equipping the Syrian opposition groups," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

"As we have announced before, Turkey has agreed to be one of the regional hosts for the train-and-equip program for moderate Syrian opposition forces. We expect to conclude and sign the agreement with Turkey soon."

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)