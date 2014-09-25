ISTANBUL The United States has warned its citizens in Turkey to be extra vigilant over the risk of attacks by foreign or domestic militants after it launched air strikes against Islamic State fighters in neighbouring Syria.

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara said Turkey's eastern and southeastern regions, parts of which border Syria and Iraq, were particularly vulnerable although it had no information on any specific threats.

"Following the commencement of military action against ISIL (Islamic State) targets in Syria, U.S. citizens are reminded that there have been violent attacks in Turkey in the past," the embassy said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

"The possibility of terrorist attacks against U.S. citizens and interests, from both transnational and indigenous groups, remains high."

U.S. and allied planes pounded Islamic State positions in Syria on Tuesday and Wednesday but the strikes did not halt the fighters' advance in a Kurdish area close to the Turkish border.

Turkey shares a 900 km (560 mile) border with Syria but has been reluctant to take a frontline role in the U.S.-led military action partly for fear of Islamic State retaliation.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Angus MacSwan)