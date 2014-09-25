ISTANBUL, Sept 25 The United States has warned
its citizens in Turkey to be extra vigilant over the risk of
attacks by foreign or domestic militants after it launched air
strikes against Islamic State fighters in neighbouring Syria.
The U.S. Embassy in Ankara said Turkey's eastern and
southeastern regions, parts of which border Syria and Iraq, were
particularly vulnerable although it had no information on any
specific threats.
"Following the commencement of military action against ISIL
(Islamic State) targets in Syria, U.S. citizens are reminded
that there have been violent attacks in Turkey in the past," the
embassy said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.
"The possibility of terrorist attacks against U.S. citizens
and interests, from both transnational and indigenous groups,
remains high."
U.S. and allied planes pounded Islamic State positions in
Syria on Tuesday and Wednesday but the strikes did not halt the
fighters' advance in a Kurdish area close to the Turkish border.
Turkey shares a 900 km (560 mile) border with Syria but has
been reluctant to take a frontline role in the U.S.-led military
action partly for fear of Islamic State retaliation.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Angus MacSwan)