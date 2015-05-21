UNITED NATIONS May 21 The United Nations
children's fund UNICEF is alarmed at reports that some emergency
food and other humanitarian aid was not reaching civilians in
conflict-torn Syria due to theft by combatants, a U.N. spokesman
said on Thursday.
The rebel Syrian National Coalition said that the Syrian
army and allied fighters have been stealing relief items and
distributing to their troops.
"UNICEF is extremely concerned at reports that some of its
humanitarian supplies in Syria have not reached their intended
destination," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. He added
that UNICEF was attempting to verify these reports and a
photograph of boxes with U.N. and Red Crescent labels.
"In a time when so many children in Syria are in desperate
need of humanitarian assistance, it is absolutely vital that aid
reaches children and families in need and not get diverted," Haq
said, adding that it is sometimes unavoidable in a conflict that
U.N. is stolen.
The United Nations says some 220,000 people have been killed
and an estimated 7.6 million are internally displaced due to the
civil war, which broke out in 2011. Another 4 million have fled
the country.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)