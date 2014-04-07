* WFP rations cut by 20 percent due to funding shortfall
* Only $1.1 billion of $2.3 billion pledged to U.N. received
* Nearly half of all Syrians now displaced by conflict
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, April 7 The United Nations has been
forced to cut the size of food parcels for those left hungry by
Syria's civil war by a fifth because of a shortage of funds from
donors, a senior official said on Monday.
Nevertheless, the United Nations' World Food Programme
managed to get food to a record 4.1 million people inside Syria
last month, WFP deputy executive director Amir Abdulla told a
news conference, just short of its target of 4.2 million.
As the humanitarian crisis within Syria intensifies, its
neighbours are also groaning under the strain of an exodus of
refugees that now totals around 3 million, U.N. High
Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres said.
"We know that this tragedy, together with the tragedy of the
people displaced inside the country, 6.5 million, now shows that
almost half of the Syrian population is displaced."
Donor countries pledged $2.3 billion for aid agencies
helping Syria at a conference in Kuwait in January, but only
$1.1 billion has been received so far, including $250 million
handed over by Kuwait on Monday, U.N. officials said.
The delay meant that the standard family food basket for
five people, which includes rice, bulgur wheat, pasta, pulses,
vegetable oil, sugar, salt, and wheat flour, had to be cut by 20
percent in March to allow more people to be fed, WFP said.
Guterres's office needs more than $1.6 billion to fund fully
its operations this year in response to the crisis, but has
received only 22 percent to date, a UNHCR statement said.
Some 2.6 million Syrian refugees have registered in
neighbouring countries, while hundreds of thousands more have
crossed borders but not requested international assistance.
Guterres pointed to the huge burden this was imposing on
Syria's neighbours. In Lebanon, the more than a million
registered refugees are equal to almost a quarter of the
resident population.
At least one Syrian refugee was killed in Jordan's sprawling
Zaatari camp when hundreds of refugees clashed with security
forces, residents said on Saturday.
"Let us not forget that in Jordan, in Lebanon and other
countries, we have more and more people unemployed, we have more
and more people with lower salaries because of the competition
in the labour market, we have prices rising, rents rising - and
that the Syria crisis is having a dramatic impact on the
economies and the societies of the neighbouring countries,"
Guterres said.
"And so it is very easy to trigger tension, and it is very
important to do everything we can to better support both the
refugee community and the host communities that generously are
receiving them."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)