A view of buildings damaged in what activists said was an air strike by the Syrian Air Force loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at Batabo town near Aleppo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council on Friday unanimously condemned what it described as "terrorist attacks" in the Syrian city of Aleppo earlier this week, a series of coordinated suicide bombings which killed 48 people in the northern metropolis.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in Aleppo, Syria on 3 October, causing dozens of deaths and over one hundred civilians injured, responsibility for which was claimed by the Jebhat al-Nusra group affiliated with al Qaeda," the 15-nation council said in a non-binding statement. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Vicki Allen)