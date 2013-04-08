THE HAGUE, April 8 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon, in The Hague to meet the head of the Organisation for
the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Monday, said all
serious claims regarding the use of chemical weapons in Syria
should be examined.
Ban is due to discuss details of a mission to investigate
claims of chemical weapons use in Syria.
"The use of chemical weapons, by any side, under any
circumstances, would constitute an outrageous crime with dire
consequences and constitute a crime against humanity," Ban told
reporters.
