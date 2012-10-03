* Security Council briefly discusses Syria-Turkey tension
* UN's Ban urges Syria to respect territory of neighbors
* NATO envoys to meet in Brussels on mortar incident
By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 3 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon urged Turkey on Wednesday to keep open all channels of
communication with the Syrian government after a mortar bomb
from Syria struck a Turkish town and killed at least five
people.
Turkey said it had struck targets inside Syria on Wednesday
in response to the mortar fire and Britain's U.N. Ambassador
Mark Lyall Grant called the situation "very worrying." He said
the crisis was raised briefly during a meeting of the 15-nation
Security Council devoted to other issues.
U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters that Ban spoke
with Turkey's Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and "encouraged
the minister to keep open all channels of communications with
the Syrian authorities with a view to lessening any tension that
could build up as a result of the incident."
That statement was issued before Turkey's announcement that
it had struck targets inside Syria.
In a second statement issued shortly after Turkey's
announcement, Ban urged the Syrian government to respect the
territorial integrity of its neighbors and warned that the
18-month-long conflict in Syria was increasingly harming other
countries in the region.
"The Secretary-General calls on the Syria Government to
respect fully the territorial integrity of its neighbors as well
as to end the violence against the Syrian people," Ban's press
office said in a statement.
"Today's incidents, where firing from Syria struck a Turkish
town, again demonstrated how Syria's conflict is threatening not
only the security of the Syrian people but increasingly causing
harm to its neighbors," it said.
The statement called on all sides in the Syrian conflict to
work towards peaceful resolution of the crisis.
Asked about the incident on the Turkish-Syrian border, Lyall
Grant told reporters: "It's very worrying, and it was raised and
discussed briefly in the council this afternoon."
He added that the council was now awaiting a letter from
Turkey on the incident before it considered possible moves.
The 15-member council was already in a meeting to discuss
other issues when Turkey announced it had struck targets in
Syria. It is the most serious cross-border escalation of the
Syria uprising, which began as peaceful pro-democracy protests.
When asked if the Security Council would get involved, U.S.
Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice told reporters:
"We'll wait to see."
The council has been deadlocked on the Syria for more than a
year. Russia, a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, and China have vetoed three resolutions condemning
Assad's government and rejected the idea of imposing sanctions.
Separately, a NATO official said ambassadors from the
alliance were to meet on Wednesday evening in Brussels to
discuss the deadly mortar incident.
On Monday, Syria's foreign minister accused Turkey, the
United States, France, Saudi Arabia and Qatar of arming and
funding rebels intent on toppling Assad.