UNITED NATIONS Oct 5 The U.N. Security Council
on Friday unanimously condemned what it described as "terrorist
attacks" in the Syrian city of Aleppo earlier this week, a
series of coordinated suicide bombings which killed 48 people in
the northern metropolis.
"The members of the Security Council condemned in the
strongest terms the terrorist attacks in Aleppo, Syria on 3
October, causing dozens of deaths and over one hundred civilians
injured, responsibility for which was claimed by the Jebhat
al-Nusra group affiliated with al Qaeda," the 15-nation council
said in a non-binding statement.