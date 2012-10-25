UNITED NATIONS Oct 25 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon welcomed on Thursday a planned ceasefire in Syria
for the Eid al-Adha holiday and said it was important that
Syrian government troops and armed opposition groups adhere to
the truce, his spokesman said.
Syria's army command announced a ceasefire earlier on
Thursday to mark the Muslim holiday but said it reserved the
right to respond to any rebel attack or moves to reinforce
President Bashar al-Assad's armed foes. It said military
operations would cease from Friday to Monday.
A Free Syrian Army commander gave qualified backing to the
truce, proposed by U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, but
demanded Assad free detainees. An Islamist group said it was not
committed to the truce, but may halt operations if the army did.
Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky said it was in everybody's
interest that the fighting stops on Friday. Activists say more
than 32,000 people have been killed in the 19-month conflict,
which began as popular protests and escalated into civil war.
"It's important that all sides will adhere to this. We all
understand that there is a lack of trust between parties and
therefore we all understand that we cannot be sure what will
transpire," Nesirky told reporters.
"We would simply, fervently hope the guns do fall silent,
that there is a suspension in the violence so that humanitarian
workers can help those who are most in need," he said. "The
world is now watching to see what will happen on Friday."
The fighting pits mainly Sunni Muslim rebels against Assad,
from the Alawite faith which is linked to Shi'ite Islam, and
threatens to draw in regional Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers
and engulf the whole Middle East, Brahimi has warned.
The U.N. Security Council backed Brahimi's proposed
ceasefire on Wednesday, but has been deadlocked over taking any
stronger action to try and end the conflict.
The United States and European council members blame Russia,
a staunch ally and key arms supplier for Assad's government, and
China for the council's inaction on the conflict. Moscow and
Beijing have vetoed three resolutions condemning Assad and
reject the idea of sanctioning his government.