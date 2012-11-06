GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
UNITED NATIONS Nov 6 The U.N.-Arab League mediator in the Syria conflict, Lakhdar Brahimi, has urged Russia to be "more pro-active" in resolving a 19-month-old conflict that has killed more than 32,000 people, diplomats said on Tuesday, citing a senior U.N. official.
U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman made the remarks at a closed-door session of the 15-nation Security Council on Syria, diplomats inside the council chamber told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Feltman also told the council that he had received credible reports of the use of cluster bombs by Syrian government forces, the envoys said.
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.