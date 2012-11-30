* Mediator says Syria in danger of becoming failed state
* UN expects number of refugees to hit 700,000 early next
year
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 30 The 20-month conflict in
Syria has reached "new and appalling heights of brutality and
violence" as the government steps up its shelling and air
strikes and rebels boost their attacks, U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon said on Friday.
Ban and international Syria mediator Lakhdar Brahimi
addressed the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on the revolt
against Syrian President Bashir al-Assad, which began as
peaceful rallies calling for democracy but grew to an armed
struggle after the military cracked down on protesters.
The fighting has killed about 40,000 people, making it the
bloodiest of Arab uprisings that have ousted entrenched leaders
in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen since early last year.
"The government has intensified its campaigns to root out
opposition strongholds and has increased shelling and air
strikes," Ban said. "Opposition elements also have stepped up
their attacks. I am horrified and saddened and condemn the
seemingly daily massacres of civilians."
Syrian air force jets bombarded rebel targets on Friday
close to the Damascus airport road and a regional airline said
the violence had halted international flights. The Internet and
most telephone lines also were down for a second day in the
worst communications outage of the conflict.
Ban said with the onset of winter, up to 4 million people in
Syria would be in need and that he expected to number of
refugees - currently about 480,000 - to hit 700,000 by early
next year. He appealed for more humanitarian aid and said he
would soon visit refugee camps in Jordan and Turkey to assess
the situation.
Brahimi said rebel forces had made gains on the ground in
the past few weeks, but the government remained confident that
it has the upper hand.
STRATEGIC GAINS
"The areas of territory that they (the rebels) control are
expanding, and with strategic value in some cases," Brahimi
said. "In Syria itself, there is no trust between the parties.
They do not even define the problem in the same terms."
Brahimi told the General Assembly that Syria was in danger
of becoming a failed state and stepped up his pressure on the
Security Council, which is deadlocked over taking stronger
action on Assad, to adopt a resolution backing his peace bid.
The United States and European council members blame Russia,
a staunch ally and key arms supplier for Assad's government, and
China for the council's inaction on the conflict. Moscow and
Beijing have vetoed three resolutions condemning Assad and
reject the idea of sanctions. Diplomats say nothing has changed.
"Any peace process must include ... a binding agreement on
the cessation of all forms of violence," Brahimi said.
"For the fighting to stop, a strong, well planned
observation system must be put in place," he said. "Such
observation can best be organized through a large, robust
peacekeeping force - and, naturally, that cannot be envisaged
without a Security Council resolution."
If there were a more sustained ceasefire, the U.N.
Department of Peacekeeping Operations has told Brahimi it could
put together a force of up to 3,000 monitors to keep fighters
separated and maintain the truce, diplomats say.
"Difficult as it has been for the council to reach a
consensus on an implementable roadmap for Syria, I nevertheless
feel that it is here, and only here, that a credible,
implementable process can be put together," Brahimi said.