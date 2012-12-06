UNITED NATIONS Dec 6 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon has written to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad urging
him not to use chemical weapons in the country's escalating
conflict, the U.N. press office said on Thursday.
In a readout of a telephone call Ban had with Ahmet Uzumcu,
head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons, the U.N. press office said the U.N. chief told Uzumcu
that "any use of such weapons would be an outrageous crime with
dire consequences."
"The Secretary-General informed (Uzumcu) that he has written
again to President al-Assad urging him to refrain from the use
of any such weapons under any circumstances and underscoring the
fundamental responsibility of the Syrian government to ensure
the safety and security of any such stockpiles," it said.