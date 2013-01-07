UNITED NATIONS Jan 7 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon voiced disappointment on Monday with Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's rejection of peace talks with his enemies made
in a defiant weekend speech that his opponents described as a
renewed declaration of war.
Ban was "disappointed that the speech by President Bashar al
Assad on 6 January does not contribute to a solution that could
end the terrible suffering of the Syrian people," U.N. spokesman
Martin Nesirky said of the president's Sunday speech at the
Damascus Opera House.
"The speech rejected the most important element of the
Geneva Communique of 30 June 2012, namely a political transition
and the establishment of a transitional governing body with full
executive powers that would include representatives of all
Syrians," Nesirky told reporters.