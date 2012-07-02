* Government appears likely culprit of Houla massacre
* Pillay urges strengthening of UN mission's mandate
* French envoy says UN mission may be downgraded
UNITED NATIONS, July 2 The Syrian government and
the rebels are receiving more and more weapons, which is fueling
violence in a 16-month conflict that the United Nations says has
killed more than 10,000 people, U.N. human rights chief Navi
Pillay said on Monday.
"The ongoing provision of arms to the Syrian government and
to its opponents feeds additional violence," Pillay said in the
written text of remarks she made to the U.N. Security Council.
"Any further militarization of the conflict must be avoided at
all costs."
"There is a risk of escalation," she told reporters after
the closed-door meeting.
Pillay said she was now calling the situation in Syria "a
non-international internal armed conflict," the legal term for a
civil war. Once that term is used, diplomats say, it means the
Geneva Conventions on armed conflict apply.
She did not say where the weapons were coming from, though
Russia and Iran are among the Syrian government's key suppliers.
U.N. diplomats say Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been transferring
arms to Syria's increasingly militarized opposition.
Pillay reiterated her position that the 15-nation council
should refer the issue of Syria's conflict to the International
Criminal Court in The Hague because there crimes against
humanity and other war crimes may have been committed.
She said both sides appear to have committed war crimes.
Pillay touched on the U.N. Human Rights Council's commission
of inquiry's position on a massacre of more than 100 people in
Houla in May. The commission said on Friday that forces loyal to
Assad may have carried out many of the killings.
Pillay said there was evidence pointing to "the greater
responsibility of the government."
She told the council that her office "cannot exclude the
possibility that some of the killings were perpetrated by armed
opponents (of the government)."
But she added that the "the bulk of the information gathered
to date points to the involvement of government-supported
Shabbiha militia responsible for many of the killings, and the
use of indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons by the government."
U.N. MONITORS: SHOULD THEY STAY OR SHOULD THEY GO?
The mandate of the U.N. observer mission in Syria is set to
expire on July 20. Council diplomats say that one of the most
likely scenarios, given the escalating violence and lack of a
viable political process, is to reduce or eliminate the unarmed
military observers and keep only a largely civilian operation.
French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud said one of the options
under consideration was to "downgrade" the observer mission,
known as UNSMIS.
Pillay, however, urged the council to take the opposite
approach and strengthen the mission's mandate. The Arab League
has called on the United Nations to increase the size of the
300-strong monitoring force, possibly making them peacekeepers
by giving them arms to protect themselves and Syrian civilians.
"An UNSMIS presence in the country remains vital," she said.
"While considering its reconfiguration, I urge this council to
support and strengthen UNSMIS' mandate to enable it to
effectively monitor and report on the human rights situation in
Syria."
UNSMIS, which was deployed to monitor international mediator
Kofi Annan's April 12 ceasefire plan that never took hold,
suspended most of its operations on June 16 due to the violence.
This weekend's meeting of major powers on Syria in Geneva
produced an agreement on a possible unity government in
Damascus, though council diplomats said privately they were
skeptical about whether it would have any impact on the ground.
Araud said the Geneva agreement was "the utmost we could get
given the divisions within the international community."
Syria's ally Russia, along with China, have vetoed two
Security Council resolutions criticizing the Syrian government
and threatening it with possible U.N. sanctions.
