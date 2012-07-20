* Vote extends Syria mission, a key part of Annan peace plan
* Germany hopes Annan plan not in peril after council vetoes
* Annan wanted consequences for peace plan non-compliance
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, July 20 The U.N. Security
Council voted unanimously on Friday to briefly extend a
monitoring mission in Syria for 30 days, keeping alive a key
part of international envoy Kofi Annan's faltering plan to end
the 16-month conflict that has killed thousands of people.
Despite deep divisions over how to deal with the crisis in
Syria, the Security Council backed Annan's peace plan and agreed
in April to deploy 300 unarmed observers for an initial 90 days
to help implement his six-point strategy to end the fighting.
But the 15-member council has been paralyzed when it comes
to taking stronger action - including threatening sanctions -
against Damascus. Russia and China have blocked three
Western-backed attempts to pressure Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad and end the conflict that began as peaceful
pro-democracy protests.
U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said on
Friday the council has hit a "substantive dead end" on Syria and
that Washington was looking outside the world body for ways to
tackle the crisis. She described Friday's resolution to extend
the U.N. Syria mission, known as UNSMIS, as simply an exit plan.
With little progress made in the five months since Annan was
appointed by the United Nations and the African Union to try to
end the Syria crisis, the former U.N. secretary-general had
asked the Security Council last week to back up his plan with
"clear consequences" for non-compliance by both sides.
He voiced his disappointment with Security Council on
Thursday, saying it had failed to take "strong and concerted
action" on Syria after Russia and China vetoed a resolution that
threatened Damascus with sanctions. A spokesman for Annan
declined to comment on the mission's extension on Friday.
Russia and China support each other on the Security Council
to protect their respective allies from interference. Russia is
an ally and major arms supplier to Syria, which is also home to
Moscow's only naval base outside the former Soviet Union.
"We hope that the double veto yesterday will not put the
Annan plan in peril," Germany's U.N. ambassador, Peter Wittig,
said after Friday's vote. "It is still the basis for all our
efforts to find a diplomatic, political solution to the crisis."
"With the extension, the mission has another chance - maybe
the last chance - to monitor the Annan plan, despite grave risks
on the ground," he said.
CAVEATS ON FURTHER RENEWAL
Annan's plan calls for an end to violence, a Syrian-led
political process, access for aid, the release of arbitrarily
detained people, freedom of movement for journalists and the
freedom to protest peacefully. The U.N. monitoring mission is
crucial to helping implement the plan.
Friday's resolution says the council would consider a
further extension to the mission after 30 days only if the
United Nations "confirms the cessation of the use of heavy
weapons and a reduction in the level of violence by all sides
sufficient" to allow the U.N. mission in Syria to operate.
The mission's 300 unarmed observers, whose role has been to
monitor a failed April 12 ceasefire in Syria brokered by Annan,
suspended their activity on June 16 because of increased risk
from rising violence. There are also some 100 civilian staff
working on a political solution and monitoring rights problems.
Major General Robert Mood, head of the U.N. monitoring
mission, left Damascus on Thursday. The mission's mandate had
been due to expire at midnight ED T Fr iday ( 0400 GMT Saturday).
A Western diplomat said it is understood that Assad called
Mood after a bomb attack in Damascus on Wednesday killed members
of Assad's inner circle. Assad told Mood that he would implement
the Annan plan if Mood could get the rebels to stop their
attacks. Annan and Mood were not available to comment.
Assad's forces have killed more than 15,000 people since a
crackdown on pro-democracy protesters began in March 2011, some
Western leaders say. Damascus says rebels have killed several
thousand of its security forces.
Syrian government forces fought to recapture border posts
and parts of Damascus from rebels on Friday, seeking to take
back the initiative following Wednesday's bombing.
RIGHT TRACK
Russia and China agreed to the resolution to extend the U.N.
mission on Friday after it was broadened at the last minute to
require both government forces and rebel fighters to take steps
to halt the violence.
"I'm pleased ... its requirements are addressed to all sides
in Syria," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told
reporters. He said the Western-backed resolution he vetoed on
Thursday was "loaded with one-sided political requirements."
Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant described the new
resolution as a last chance for the U.N. mission in Syria.
"If over the next 30 days there is a change in that dynamic
and those conditions are met then of course the Security
Council, on a recommendation by the secretary-general, will look
again at the future of UNSMIS," Lyall Grant told reporters.
"But if the situation does not change then obviously UNSMIS
will be withdrawn after 30 days," he said.
The United States has said it will turn to alternatives such
as the "Friends of Syria" grouping of allied countries to find
ways to pressure Assad after the Security Council's failure to
set consequences for Syria's violations of Annan's plan.
But with key allies such as Britain pushing for the brief
extension of the U.N. Syria mission, the United States withheld
its veto on Friday to avoid being seen as torpedoing one of the
last diplomatic initiatives under way to address the crisis.
"We will continue our political support to the opposition,
our non-lethal assistance to the opposition. We will strengthen
and intensify our sanctions ... We will increase the amount of
humanitarian assistance we provide," Rice told reporters.
China's U.N. Ambassador Li Baodong said on Friday that
Beijing believed it was important for Annan to continue his
mediation efforts and that he was "very happy to see that the
council has come back to the right track."
"The future of Syria must be determined by the people in
Syria and the Syrian issues must be resolved peacefully and
through peaceful means, that's why Kofi Annan's mediation is
very important and we should give him support," Li said.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has recommended shifting
the emphasis of the work of the UNSMIS from monitoring the
nonexistent truce to pursuing a political solution. Diplomats
said only half of the 300 unarmed observers would be needed for
Ban's suggested shift in focus. The rest would return to their
home countries, but be ready to redeploy at short notice.