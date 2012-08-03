UNITED NATIONS Aug 3 The reported brutality in
Syria's biggest city Aleppo, where forces loyal to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and rebels continue to face off in
bloody clashes, may amount to crimes against humanity, the U.N.
chief said on Friday.
"As we meet here, Aleppo ... is the epicenter of a vicious
battle between the Syrian government and those who wish to
replace it," Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told the 193-nation
U.N. General Assembly ahead of a vote on a Saudi-drafted
resolution that would condemn Damascus.
"The acts of brutality that are being reported may
constituted crimes against humanity or war crimes," Ban said.
"Such acts must be investigated and the perpetrators held to
account."