* Algeria's Brahimi expected to replace Kofi Annan
* No sign of big powers overcoming divisions on Syria
* Annan quit in frustration over Security Council divisions
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 10 The man expected to
replace Kofi Annan as the U.N.-Arab League mediator on Syria,
Lakhdar Brahimi of Algeria, on Friday urged world leaders to
overcome their differences on a 17-month-old conflict that is
descending deeper into full-scale civil war.
"The U.N. Security Council and regional states must unite to
ensure that a political transition can take place as soon as
possible," Brahimi said in a statement published on the website
of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders committed
to peace and human rights.
"Millions of Syrians are clamoring for peace," Brahimi said.
"World leaders cannot remain divided any longer, over and above
their cries."
It is Brahimi's first public statement on Syria since
diplomats told Reuters on Thursday that U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon was expected to name the veteran Algerian diplomat
as early as next week to replace Annan.
Annan, a former U.N. secretary-general and Nobel Peace Prize
laureate, said he would step down on Aug. 31 because he was not
able to carry out his job with the U.N. Security Council's veto
powers hopelessly divided and deadlocked.
There are no signs that Brahimi will get his wish anytime
soon, if at all. The divisions on the Security Council - above
all the split between the United States and Russia - run deep.
Russia, with the aid of China, has vetoed three resolutions
criticizing and threatening sanctions against Damascus for its
17-month attempt to use military force and heavy arms to crush
an increasingly militant opposition. One senior Western envoy
said more than 20,000 people have been killed by Assad's forces.
Washington, U.N. diplomats said, saw little point in
replacing Annan since Moscow continues to support Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and opposes sanctions intended to
pressure Damascus into halting the violence.
It also believes the deadlocked Security Council cannot play
a constructive role in the conflict and intends to bypass it in
the future. The administration of U.S. President Barack Obama is
instead moving, albeit cautiously, to increase its backing for
anti-Assad rebels.
The United States blames Russia for undermining Annan's
attempts to secure a ceasefire and implement a six-point peace
plan that was embraced by the government and rebels but never
implemented.
Moscow, Syria's chief ally and principal arms supplier,
blames the United States, Qatar and Saudi Arabia for supporting
Syrian rebels, including providing weapons. It also says
Washington and its European allies on the Security Council have
rejected "reasonable" proposals for resolving the conflict.
Brahimi, 78, has served as a U.N. special envoy in a series
of challenging circumstances, including in Iraq after the U.S.
invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein; in Afghanistan both before
and after the end of Taliban rule, and in South Africa as it
emerged from the apartheid era.