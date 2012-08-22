UNITED NATIONS Aug 22 Iran appears to be
supplying Syria with weapons, the United Nations said on
Wednesday, as the 17-month conflict that began as a popular
uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad slides deeper
into civil war.
The U.N. accusation backs charges by Western officials that
Iran is providing funds, weapons and intelligence support to
Assad in his bid to crush the opposition. Syrian rebels also say
Tehran has sent Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah fighters.
"The Secretary-General has repeatedly expressed his concern
about the arms flows to the two parties in Syria, which in some
cases appear to violate resolution 1747 passed by this council
banning arms exports under Chapter 7 authority," U.N. political
affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman told the U.N. Security Council.
Resolution 1747 bans arms exports by Iran under Chapter 7 of
the U.N. charter, which allows the Security Council to authorize
actions ranging from diplomatic and economic sanctions to
military intervention.
The resolution was passed in response to Iran's defiance of
U.N. demands that it halt its nuclear enrichment program. Iran
rejects allegations by Western nations and their allies that it
is developing nuclear weapons.
"Both the government and the opposition are focusing on
military operations and the use of force, with government forces
using heavy weapons on population centers," Feltman told the
Security Council during a regular briefing on the Middle East.
"The Syrian people are suffering grievously from the
appalling further militarization of this conflict," he said.
The United Nations has said more than 18,000 people have
died and some 170,000 people have fled the country as a result
of the fighting in Syria. U.N. aid chief Valerie Amos said last
week that up to 2.5 million people in Syria needed aid.
A U.N. Security Council panel of independent experts that
monitors sanctions against Iran has uncovered several examples
of Iran transferring arms to Syria's government. Damascus has
accused Qatar and Saudi Arabia of arming rebels determined to
topple Assad's government.