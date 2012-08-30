* France, Britain: contingency plans for wide range of
options
* U.N. talks unlikely to spark action by deadlocked body
* Paris, London boost humanitarian assistance for Syria
By John Irish and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 30 France and Britain warned
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday that military
action to secure safe zones for civilians inside the country was
being considered despite the paralysis of the U.N. Security
Council over how to end the 17-month conflict.
While the Security Council impasse between western nations
and Russia and China means a resolution to approve such a move
appears impossible, countries could act outside the authority of
the world body and intervene, as happened in Kosovo in 1999.
"We're ruling nothing out and we have contingency planning
for a wide range of scenarios," British Foreign Secretary
William Hague told a news conference at the United Nations ahead
of a meeting of Security Council foreign ministers later on
Thursday to discuss how to ease Syria's humanitarian crisis.
"We also have to be clear that anything like a safe zone
requires military intervention and that of course is something
that has to be weighed very carefully," Hague said.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who is attending
the meeting, urged the United Nations on Wednesday to protect
displaced Syrians inside their country, but Assad dismissed talk
of a buffer zone.
Creating a buffer zone for displaced Syrians would be
difficult because a U.N. Security Council resolution would be
needed to set up a no-fly zone to protect the area, and Russia
and China would not approve such a move, diplomats said.
It is not the first time Russia has posed difficulties for
the United States and its allies on the Security Council. In the
1990s, Moscow strongly supported Serbia in the Balkan Wars and
acted as Belgrade's protector on the council.
After an ineffectual U.N. presence failed to stop genocide
in the 1992-1995 Bosnian War, the United States and its European
allies infuriated Russia by bypassing the deadlocked Security
Council and turning to NATO to halt the Serbian onslaught in
Kosovo with a bombing campaign against Serbia in 1999.
As Syria spirals deeper into a civil war, the 15-member
council is paralyzed as Russia and China have blocked three
Western-backed resolutions that criticized Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad and threatened sanctions.
France, which is council president for August, had hoped the
body could unite to deal with a shortfall in humanitarian aid
and convened Thursday's meeting, which will also be attended by
ministers from Syria's neighbors Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and
Iraq.
"If Assad falls quickly, then the reconstruction can take
place, but if sadly the conflict continues then we have to
examine various solutions. We have to be realistic," French
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told the joint news conference
with Hague.
AID FOR REBEL ZONES
But the absence of the U.S., Russian and Chinese foreign
ministers at Thursday's meeting highlights the Security
Council's failure to end Syria's conflict, which the United
Nations says has killed nearly 20,000 people.
Less than half the council members have sent ministers, and
of the permanent members - the United States, China, Russia,
Britain and France - only Fabius and Hague are attending.
The two countries announced an increase in their
humanitarian aid on Thursday - 3 million pounds ($4.74
million)from London and 5 million euros ($6.25 million) from
Paris - and called on other states to boost their commitments.
Diplomats said the meeting would not produce any further
action on Syria from the Security Council.
"We wanted a resolution on humanitarian issues, but we faced
a double refusal," said a French diplomat, who did not want to
be identified. "The United States and Britain believe we have
reached the end of what can be achieved at the Security Council,
and Moscow and Beijing said that such a resolution would have
been biased."
Fabius said Paris was channeling some of its aid to areas of
Syria no longer under government control so that local
communities can self-govern, encouraging people not to flee
Syria to neighboring countries.
More than 200,000 Syrians, and as many as 300,000 according
to some aid groups, have poured out of Syria since the uprising
against Assad's rule began last year, while up to 3 million are
displaced. Turkey, which has seen the highest refugee influx,
wants a solution to the problem.
The Security Council is due to hear from Deputy
Secretary-General Jan Eliasson, U.N. High Commissioner for
Refugees António Guterres and ministers from Turkey and Jordan.
Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi, who will replace Kofi
Annan as the U.N.-Arab League Syria mediator on Saturday, will
also attend but will not brief members. Annan blamed the
Security Council impasse for hampering his six-month-old bid to
broker peace and leading to his decision to step down.
Brahimi met informally with the Security Council on
Wednesday and his spokesman, Ahmad Fawzi, told reporters he had
been in "listening mode" while he works out how to approach the
Syria conflict.
While Thursday's meeting was focusing on the humanitarian
crisis, Fabius and Hague urged members of Assad's government and
military to defect and renewed their call for Assad to be held
accountable before the International Criminal Court.
"Assad is a criminal and a criminal must be judged and
punished," Fabius said.