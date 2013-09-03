UNITED NATIONS, Sept 3 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon said on Tuesday that the use of force is only legal
when it is in self-defense or with U.N. Security Council
authorization, remarks that appear to question the legality of
U.S. plans to strike Syria without U.N. backing.
He said that if U.N. inspectors confirm the use of chemical
weapons in Syria, the Security Council, which has long been
deadlocked on the 2-1/2-year Syrian civil war, should overcome
its differences and take action.
"If confirmed, any use of chemical weapons by anyone under
any circumstances will be a serious violation of international
law and outrageous war crime," he told reporters. "Any
perpetrators must be brought to justice. There should be no
impunity."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler)