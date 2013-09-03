* Ban: Attack on Syria could make situation worse
* Security Council must overcome its deadlock
* Syria, Russia say rebels were behind Aug. 21 attack
* Syrian UN envoy calls Obama "bully of the world"
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 3 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon said on Tuesday that the use of force is only legal
when it is in self-defense or with Security Council
authorization, remarks that appear to question the legality of
U.S. plans to strike Syria without U.N. backing.
He also suggested that a U.S. attack could lead to further
turmoil in conflict-ravaged Syria, where the United Nations says
over 100,000 people have been killed in the country's 2-1/2-year
civil war.
Ban was speaking to reporters after President Barack Obama
won the backing of two top Republicans in Congress in his call
for limited U.S. strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar
al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons against
civilians.
"The use of force is lawful only when in exercise of
self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations
charter and/or when the Security Council approves of such
action," Ban said. "That is a firm principle of the United
Nations."
Obama said on Saturday he was "comfortable going forward
without the approval of a United Nations Security Council that
so far has been completely paralyzed and unwilling to hold Assad
accountable."
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari had sharp words for
the U.S. administration after a closed-door meeting between U.N.
disarmament chief Angela Kane and the 37 U.N. member states that
asked Ban to investigate the Aug. 21 poison gas attack.
"Who asked Mr. Obama to be the bully of the world?" Ja'afari
said. He also raised media reports suggesting rebels launched
the Aug. 21 chemical attack with the aid of Saudi Arabia.
Ja'afari said any U.S. attack "will kill innocent civilians
the way they did it in Iraq in 1991 when they shelled the
al-Amariyah civilian shelter and killed 500 kids and women."
Russia, backed by China, has used its veto power in the
Security Council three times to block resolutions condemning
Assad's government and threatening it with sanctions. Assad's
government, like Russia, blames the rebels for the Aug. 21
attack.
The United States has bypassed the United Nations in the
past when the council was deadlocked, such as during the Kosovo
war in 1999. At that time, Washington relied on NATO
authorization for its bombing campaign, which forced Serbian
troops and militia to pull out of Kosovo.
'NO IMPUNITY'
Ban also questioned whether the use of force to deter Syria
or other countries from deploying chemical arms in the future
could cause more harm than good.
"I take note of the argument for action to prevent future
uses of chemical weapons," he said. "At the same time, we must
consider the impact of any punitive measure on efforts to
prevent further bloodshed and facilitate a political resolution
of the conflict."
"The turmoil in Syria and across the region serves nobody,"
he said. "I appeal for renewed efforts by regional and
international actors to convene the Geneva conference as soon as
possible."
The United States and Russia announced in May that they
would organize an international peace conference on Syria to
revive a stalled plan agreed in June 2012 in Geneva that called
for a Syrian political transition and end to the violence. But
neither the government nor rebels want to negotiate and plans
for a new conference appear dead, diplomats say.
Ban said that if U.N. inspectors determine that chemical
weapons were used in Syria, the Security Council, which has long
been deadlocked on the civil war, should overcome its
differences and take action.
"The Security Council has a duty to move beyond the current
stalemate and show leadership," he said. "This is a larger issue
than the conflict in Syria. This is about our collective
responsibility to humankind."
Ban also reiterated that the use of chemical weapons of mass
destruction is an international crime of the highest order.
"If confirmed, any use of chemical weapons by anyone, under
any circumstances, will be a serious violation of international
law and outrageous war crime," he said.
"Almost a century ago, following the horrors of the First
World War, the international community acted to ban the use of
these weapons of mass destruction," Ban said. "Our common
humanity compels us to ensure that chemical weapons do not
become a tool of war or terror in the 21st century."
"Any perpetrators must be brought to justice," he added.
"There should be no impunity."
Ban said samples and other evidence taken at the site of the
attack in the suburbs of Damascus that the United States says
killed more than 1,400 people, many of them children, would
arrive at European laboratories on Wednesday. Ban told
diplomats last week that analysis of those samples could take
two weeks.
The United Nations has received at least 14 reports of
possible chemical weapons use in Syria. After months of
diplomatic wrangling, the U.N. experts, led by Swedish scientist
Ake Sellstrom, arrived in Syria on Aug. 18 with a 14-day mandate
to look for evidence.
The U.N. team was initially going to look into three
incidents, but its priority became the Aug. 21 attack. The
inspectors have also been looking into Syrian allegations that
the rebels used chemical weapons three times last month against
the Syrian army - allegations that Washington has dismissed.
Ban said Sellstrom's team would return to Syria to continue
its investigation as soon as possible. The U.N. team will only
determine whether chemical weapons were used, not who used them.
