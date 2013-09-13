UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 A report by U.N.
chemical weapons experts will likely confirm that poison gas was
used in an Aug. 21 attack on Damascus suburbs that killed
hundreds of people, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on
Friday.
"I believe that the report will be an overwhelming,
overwhelming report that chemical weapons (were) used even
though I cannot publicly say at this time before I receive this
report," Ban said at a U.N. meeting.
He was referring to a report by the U.N. expert team led by
Ake Sellstrom of Sweden. Ban also said that Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad "has committed many crimes against humanity,"
though he did not say whether it was Assad's forces or rebels
who used chemical toxins in the Aug. 21 attack.