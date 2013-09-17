By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Diplomats from the United
States, Russia, Britain, France and China launched negotiations
on Tuesday on a Western-drafted resolution that would demand the
destruction of Syria's chemical arsenal in line with a
U.S.-Russian deal agreed last weekend.
Nearly an hour of initial talks ended with an agreement to
meet again on Wednesday, diplomats said.
Tuesday's meeting came a day after U.N. investigators
confirmed the use of sarin nerve agent in an Aug. 21 poison gas
attack outside the Syrian capital. The United States, Britain
and France said the long-awaited U.N. report proved beyond any
doubt that Syrian government forces were responsible.
Erin Pelton, spokeswoman for the U.S. mission to the United
Nations, said the five permanent members of the U.N. Security
Council - known as the "P5" - were discussing a joint
U.S.-British-French draft but declined to comment at length.
"In order to respect the integrity of these negotiations, we
will not be reading out the details of today's meeting or the
draft resolution," she said.
Britain's U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant told Reuters that
the five would hold further consultations soon.
"The P5 had a discussion of the text but we will be meeting
again," he said after the meeting at the U.S. mission ended.
"Obviously everyone has to put it back to their capitals and
then we'll have a further discussion tomorrow."
Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin also declined to comment
in detail, saying "I don't have any initial reaction" to the
Western draft resolution.
"We're doing a very important thing," Churkin told Reuters.
"We originated a very important proposal and we hope it's going
to be implemented without any interference."
The resolution is intended to support a U.S.-Russian deal
agreed in Geneva on Saturday which calls for Syria to account
fully for its chemical weapons within a week and for the removal
and destruction of the entire arsenal by mid-2014.
That deal was agreed after President Barack Obama threatened
to launch air U.S. strikes against Syria because of the Aug. 21
poison gas attack. Syria and Russia blame the sarin attack,
which killed hundreds, on Syrian rebels.
ENFORCEMENT
U.N. diplomats told Reuters it remained unclear when a vote
on a Security Council resolution could take place.
Before any draft resolution is put to a vote in the
15-nation Security Council, diplomats said, the Organization for
the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' Executive Council in The
Hague will have to approve a decision setting down special
procedures for dealing with Syria's chemical weapons.
Diplomats in New York said the OPCW decision was expected on
Friday at the earliest. That meant a council vote was possible
over the coming weekend, they said.
Russia, backed by China, has vetoed three council
resolutions since October 2011 that would have condemned the
Syrian government and threatened it with sanctions.
One diplomat said the U.S.-British-French draft was similar
to an initial French text Reuters reported on last week. That
draft called for giving Syria an ultimatum to give up its
chemical weapons or face "necessary measures."
The current Western draft, diplomats said, would still
condemn and blame Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the use
of chemical weapons in Syria and refer the Syrian civil war to
the International Criminal Court for possible war crimes
indictments.
The draft is also written so that its provisions are under
Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, which covers the Security
Council's authority to enforce its decisions with measures such
as sanctions or the use of force. The measures called for in the
initial French draft were also under Chapter 7.
"Broadly, the outline is still the same," a diplomat said,
while noting that it now includes elements of the weekend Geneva
agreement and incorporates suggestions from all three Western
powers.
Russia has made clear it would not accept an initial
resolution under Chapter 7 and that any punitive measures would
come only in the event of clearly proven Syrian non-compliance
on the basis of a second Security Council resolution under
Chapter 7.