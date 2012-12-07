ISLAHIYE, Turkey Dec 7 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon called on the international community and the U.N.
Security Council on Friday to unite and take decisive action to
end the conflict in Syria, saying only a political solution
could end the violence.
"I urge the international community, and in particular the
Security Council, to stand united and act decisively to end the
crisis," Ban said after visiting a refugee camp in Turkey.
"The military path is a dead end. It only fills the streets
with more blood, it only fills camps like this with more tears."