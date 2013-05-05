GENEVA May 5 U.N. human rights investigators
have gathered testimony from casualties of Syria's civil war and
medical staff indicating that rebel forces have used the nerve
agent sarin, one of the lead investigators said on Sunday.
The United Nations independent commission of inquiry on
Syria has not yet seen evidence of government forces having used
chemical weapons, which are banned under international law, said
commission member Carla Del Ponte.
"Our investigators have been in neighbouring countries
interviewing victims, doctors and field hospitals and, according
to their report of last week which I have seen, there are
strong, concrete suspicions but not yet incontrovertible proof
of the use of sarin gas, from the way the victims were treated,"
Del Ponte said in an interview with Swiss-Italian television.
"This was use on the part of the opposition, the rebels, not
by the government authorities," she added, speaking in Italian.
Del Ponte, a former Swiss attorney-general who also served
as prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for the
former Yugoslavia, gave no details as to when or where sarin may
have been used.
The Geneva-based inquiry into war crimes and other human
rights violations is separate from an investigation of the
alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria instigated by U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, which has since stalled.
President Bashar al-Assad's government and the rebels accuse
each another of carrying out three chemical weapon attacks, one
near Aleppo and another near Damascus, both in March, and
another in Homs in December.
The civil war began with anti-government protests in March
2011. The conflict has now claimed an estimated 70,000 lives and
forced 1.2 million Syrian refugees to flee.
The United States has said it has "varying degrees of
confidence" that sarin has been used by Syria's government on
its people.
President Barack Obama last year declared that the use or
deployment of chemical weapons by Assad would cross a "red
line".
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)