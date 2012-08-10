UNITED NATIONS Aug 10 Syria has accused Israel,
the United States, Saudi Arabia and Qatar of running military
operation centers in Turkey to support the rebels by overseeing
battles in Syria's 17-month conflict.
In a letter to the U.N. Security Council released on Friday,
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari also again blamed Qatar,
Turkey and Saudi Arabia of "harboring, funding and arming the
armed terrorist groups."
"Turkey has established within its territory military
operations centers that are run by the intelligence services of
Israel, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Qatar," Ja'afari
wrote in the letter dated Aug. 2.
"Those centers are being used to oversee battles that are
being waged by the terrorists against Syrian citizens in Aleppo
and other Syrian cities and the massacres the terrorists are
perpetrating after entering Syria in large numbers," he said.
U.S. President Barack Obama has signed a secret order
authorizing measures to help the rebels and U.S. officials say
Washington is collaborating with a secret command center
operated by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to help direct vital
military and communications support to rebels.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have killed more
than 15,000 people since a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters
began in March 2011, some Western leaders say. Damascus says
rebels have killed several thousand of its security forces.
Aleppo, which is Syria's largest city and economic hub, has
been battered for days by government artillery, but rebels
promised on Friday they will hit back after losing ground as
residents fled during a lull in fighting.
"Those shedding tears over what is occurring in Aleppo and
demanding that the Security Council should be convened are the
very same parties that caused the tragedy through their support
of terrorism and arming of terrorist groups," Ja'afari said.
He said the United States, France, Britain and Turkey were
leading a campaign "to alter the balance in the region and force
its countries to comply with the hegemonic policies and bend to
the will of those Western states."
Ja'afari called on the U.N. Security Council to pressure
those countries to stop supporting, arming and funding the
rebels and facilitating their operations.