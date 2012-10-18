GENEVA Oct 18 The top United Nations human
rights official said the situation in Syria was reminiscent of
Bosnia's sectarian war and called on world powers on Thursday to
unite in trying to halt the bloodshed.
"The memories of what happened in Bosnia and Herzegovina
should be sufficiently fresh to warn us all of the danger of
allowing Syria to descend into an all-out sectarian conflict,"
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said.
"It should not take something as drastic as Srebrenica to
shake the world into taking serious action to stop this type of
conflict," she told reporters.
The July 1995 massacre in Srebrenica was the worst on
European soil since World War Two. Dutch U.N. peacekeepers
abandoned what had been designated a U.N. safe haven to
advancing Bosnian Serb forces who then killed 8,000 Muslim men
and boys and bulldozed their corpses into pits.
Pillay, a former U.N. war crimes judge, said both sides in
the Syrian conflict may have committed war crimes or crimes
against humanity.
"The indiscriminate use of heavy weaponry by government
forces to destroy large swathes of cities such as Homs and
Aleppo is inexcusable, as is the use of huge bombs by extremist
opposition groups which kill and maim civilians as well as
military targets," she added.