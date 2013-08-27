GENEVA Aug 27 United Nations inspectors
investigating suspected chemical weapons attacks in Syria have
postponed their next site visit until Wednesday, a U.N.
statement said on Tuesday.
"Following yesterday's attack on the U.N. convoy, a
comprehensive assessment determined that the visit should be
postponed by one day in order to improve preparedness and safety
for the team. Considering the complexities of the site,
confirmation of access has not been obtained but is expected
later today." it said. The U.N. experts came under sniper fire
on their way to a site visit on Monday.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who sent the team to
Syria after allegations of poison gas attacks on civilians,
urged all sides in the conflict to give the team safe passage
and access, the statement said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)