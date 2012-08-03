UNITED NATIONS Aug 3 The U.N. General Assembly
on Friday overwhelmingly voted to condemn the Syrian government
and demanded a political transition in Syria, where 17 months of
fighting between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and
opposition fighters.
The 193-nation assembly approved the Saudi-drafted
non-binding resolution, which expressed "grave concern" at the
escalation of violence in Syria, with 133 votes in favor, 12
against and 31 abstentions.
The resolution also had the assembly "deploring the failure
of the Security Council to agree on measures to ensure the
compliance of Syrian authorities with its decisions."