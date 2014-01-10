WASHINGTON Jan 10 The White House said on
Friday that it is still reviewing how to resume shipments of
non-lethal aid to moderate rebel groups fighting in Syria after
an incident last month where Islamist fighters seized supplies
from a warehouse.
"No decisions have been made yet regarding the resumption
of non lethal assistance to the (Syrian Military Council), but
we have resumed deliveries of non-lethal assistance into
northern Syria to civilian actors," White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters at a briefing.
"This has nothing to do with our support for the moderate
military opposition, but rather the security of our assistance,"
Carney said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)