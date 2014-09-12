(Adds background)
ANKARA, Sept 12 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry announced on Friday nearly $500 million in humanitarian
aid for people and countries hit by Syria's civil war.
The aid package includes more than $250 million "to assist
refugees and host communities in the neighbouring countries
affected by the crisis," Kerry said in a statement.
Some 3 million Syrian refugees have registered in
neighbouring countries, according to the United Nations, but
many remain trapped by the advance of Islamist militants or are
having difficulty reaching open border crossings.
The U.N. refugee agency said two weeks ago that almost half
of all Syrians had now been forced to leave their homes by the
conflict, with 6.5 million thought to be displaced within Syria.
The highest concentrations of refugees in neighbouring
countries are in Lebanon (1.17 million), Turkey (830,000) and
Jordan (613,000), according to UNHCR. Some 215,000 are in Iraq
with the rest in Egypt and other countries.
(Reporting by Jason Szep; Editing by Nick Tattersall)