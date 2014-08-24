(Adds Obama, U.N., statement from family, CPJ)
DUBAI/WASHINGTON Aug 24 Al Qaeda-linked
militants in Syria on Sunday freed an American writer missing
since 2012 following what officials said were efforts by the
Gulf Arab state of Qatar to win his release.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement Peter
Theo Curtis had been held by Nusra Front, al Qaeda's official
wing in Syria whose rivalry with Islamic State has fuelled war
among the insurgents themselves.
President Barack Obama, who was briefed on Curtis' release,
"shares in the joy and relief that we all feel now that Theo is
out of Syria and safe," the White House said.
"But we continue to hold in our thoughts and prayers the
Americans who remain in captivity in Syria - and we will
continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to see that the
remaining American hostages are freed," the statement added.
News of Curtis' release emerged just days after the militant
group Islamic State posted a video on the Internet showing one
of its fighters beheading American journalist James Foley, who
was kidnapped in Syria in 2012.
The United Nations said in a statement "it can confirm that
it facilitated the handover of Peter Theo Curtis. He was handed
over to UN peacekeepers in Al Rafid village, Quneitra, the Golan
Heights, at 6:40 p.m. (local time) on 24 August 2014. After
receiving a medical check-up, Mr. Curtis was handed over to
representatives of his government."
A senior U.N. official said the negotiations for Curtis'
release were handled by the Qataris.
White House national security adviser Susan Rice said in a
statement that Curtis was "safe outside of Syria, and we expect
he will be reunited with his family shortly."
Curtis, 45, also goes by the name Theo Padnos, according to
his family, who described him as a journalist and a writer.
'ETERNALLY GRATEFUL'
The family said in a statement it was "deeply grateful to
the governments of the United States and Qatar and to the many
individuals, private and public, who helped negotiate the
release of our son, brother and cousin."
"My heart is full at the extraordinary, dedicated,
incredible people, too many to name individually, who have
become my friends and have tirelessly helped us over these many
months," said Curtis' mother, Nancy Curtis, of Cambridge,
Massachusetts. "Please know that we will be eternally grateful."
Curtis has written two books, both under the names Theo
Padnos: "Undercover Muslim: A Journey into Yemen," a memoir of
studying at a madrasa, and "My Life Had Stood a Loaded Gun," a
memoir about teaching literature to teenage offenders in
Vermont.
The video of Foley's beheading posted on Tuesday, together
with a threat to kill another American journalist being held
hostage, Steven Sotloff, inspired widespread revulsion in the
West and a desire to hunt down Foley's killer.
The U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists welcomed the
release of Curtis "after nearly two years of harrowing captivity
in Syria." It estimates that about 20 journalists are missing in
Syria. Many of them are believed to be held by Islamic State.
In a video statement released by Curtis' kidnappers at some
point during his captivity, Curtis said he was a journalist from
Boston, Al Jazeera reported.
Commenting on his treatment in that video, Curtis said he
"had everything" he needed and "everything has been perfect,
food, clothing, even friends now."
(Reporting by Amena Bakr and Yara Bayoumy in Dubai and Eric
Beech in Washington; Additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz in
Chicago, Louis Charbonneau at the United Nations and Steve
Holland in Edgartown, Mass.; Writing by Eric Beech and Peter
Cooney; Editing by William Maclean, Angus MacSwan,Leslie Adler
and Andrea Ricci)