ISTANBUL The United States has suspended all non-lethal assistance into northern Syria after Islamic Front forces seized headquarters and warehouses belonging to the opposition's Supreme Military Council, an embassy spokesperson said.

"As a result of this situation, the United States has suspended all further deliveries of non-lethal assistance into northern Syria," the spokesperson said, adding humanitarian assistance was not impacted because it is distributed through international and non-governmental organizations.

