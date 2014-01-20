WASHINGTON The United States insisted on Monday it expects the United Nations to withdraw an invitation to Iran to attend Syrian peace talks unless Tehran fully supports a 2012 agreement that establishes a transition government in Syria.

A senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the chance of the January 22 peace conference going ahead was still "fluid" given Iran had not fully endorsed the Geneva 1 agreement from 2012 to end the conflict.

The official said Iran was providing substantial military and economic support for President Bashar al-Assad and Tehran's participation in peace talks would not be helpful.

"They are doing nothing to de-escalate tensions ... and their actions have actually aggravated them, and so the idea that they would come to the conference refusing to acknowledge support for Geneva 1, we do not see how it could be helpful," the official said.

