WASHINGTON U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice, in Monday meeting with Moaz Alkhatib, the former head of Syria's opposition group, said the United States remains committed to a negotiated political transition in Syria, the White House said.

"Rice stressed that Bashar al-Assad has lost all legitimacy to govern and must go," the White House said in a statement released on Tuesday about the meeting, referring to the Syrian president

