WASHINGTON, June 6 The U.S. Treasury on
Wednesday warned Syria that more than 55 countries would seek to
impose "maximum financial pressure" on President Bashar
al-Assad's government in an effort to stop his regime's violence
against Syrian people.
Addressing officials from Turkey, Japan and other countries,
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said he hoped that nations
would soon join in taking appropriate actions against Assad's
government including, if necessary, "Chapter 7" of the United
Nations charter - a measure that could authorize the use of
force.
Assad has so far defied a peace plan and ceasefire proposed
by international envoy Kofi Annan and has continued to wage war
against Syria's civilians.
"Absent meaningful compliance by the regime with the Annan
plan, that is the direction in which we are soon headed,"
Geithner said at the Friends of Syria working group on
sanctions, where officials from more than 55 countries gathered
in Washington to discuss ways to beef up economic penalties
against Assad's government.
The United States has imposed sanctions on Syria in an
attempt to deprive Assad's government of resources needed to
function and carry out its attacks. Qatar, which is co-chairing
the working group with Turkey, has imposed similar penalties on
Syria's financial institutions.
Geithner acknowledged that the sanctions would not be enough
to stop the violence or bring about political change but said
they played an important role.
"Strong sanctions make clear to the Syrian business
community and other supporters of the regime that their future
is bleak so long as the Assad regime remains in power," he said.