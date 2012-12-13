WASHINGTON Dec 13 The United States welcomed on
Thursday a Russian admission that Syria's rebels may succeed in
their drive to topple President Bashar al-Assad and called on
Moscow to join efforts to manage a peaceful political
transition.
"We want to commend the Russian government for finally
waking up to the reality and acknowledging that the regime's
days are numbered," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland
told a news briefing.
"The question now is, will the Russian government join those
of us in the international community who are working with the
opposition to try to have a smooth democratic transition?"
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the
Kremlin's envoy for the Middle East, said on Thursday that rebel
gains on the ground mean that their ultimate victory over Assad
"cannot be ruled out.".
Bogdanov's comments were among the most pessimistic yet from
Russia, which has shielded Assad's government from U.N. Security
Council censure and sanctions, resisting Western pressure to
join efforts to push him from power.
Nuland said Bogdanov's comments demonstrated that Moscow now
"sees the writing on the wall" on Syria and said Russia should
now get behind efforts to prevent a wider bloodbath.
"They can withdraw any residual support for the Assad
regime, whether it is material support (or) financial support,"
Nuland said. "They can also help us to identify people who might
be willing inside of Syria to work on a transitional structure."
International envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, who has met Russian and
U.S. officials twice in the past week, is seeking a solution
based on an agreement reached in Geneva in June that called for
the creation of a transitional government in Syria.
But Russia has repeated warnings that international
recognition of a new opposition coalition, notably by the United
States, is undermining diplomacy, and rejected U.S. contentions
that the Geneva agreement sent a clear message that Assad should
must step down.
Nuland said the Brahimi meetings could lay the framework for
the political structure that follows Assad.
"We've said all along to the Russians that we are concerned
that the longer that this goes on, and the longer it takes us to
get to an alternative political path for Syria, the only path is
going to be the military one and that is just going to bring
more violence, more destruction, more disruption and death
inside Syria," Nuland said. "We all ought to be working
together."