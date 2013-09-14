By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON, Sept 14
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 President Barack Obama vowed
on Saturday that Syria will be held to account if it fails to
live up to its promises to surrender chemical weapons as he
faced questions about how a deal brokered by U.S. and Russian
diplomats would be enforced.
In a statement, Obama said a framework deal was an
important, concrete step toward getting Syria's chemical weapons
under international control so they can ultimately be destroyed.
The deal emerged from talks between U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"While we have made important progress, much more work
remains to be done," said Obama.
Obama has been bombarded with criticism for his handling of
Syria and a muddled message. First, he took U.S. forces to the
brink of a military strike over an Aug. 21 poison gas attack in
Syria that Washington blames on Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad. He then asked Congress to authorize it, but less than
a week later requested lawmakers hold off on a vote to allow
diplomacy more time.
He now faces questions about how the Syrian diplomatic deal
will be enforced, after senior administration officials said on
Friday the United States will not insist that the use of
military force be included among the consequences Syria would
face in a U.N. Security Council resolution being negotiated.
"Absent the threat of force, it's unclear to me how Syrian
compliance will be possible under the terms of any agreement,"
said Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee.
Obama, in his statement, insisted that the United States
"remains prepared to act" should diplomatic efforts fail.
He said the United States will continue working with Russia,
the United Kingdom, France, the United Nations and others to
"ensure that this process is verifiable, and that there are
consequences should the Assad regime not comply with the
framework agreed today."
"In part because of the credible threat of U.S. military
force, we now have the opportunity to achieve our objectives
through diplomacy," he added.
U.S. forces were still positioned for possible military
strikes on Syria.
"We haven't made any changes to our force posture to this
point," Pentagon spokesman George Little said in a statement
Saturday.
Obama, briefed on the results of the Geneva talks by his
national security adviser, Susan Rice, said he had spoken to
both Kerry and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
Samantha Power, who will lead U.S. efforts on the U.N.
negotiations.