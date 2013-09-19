WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Thursday it was essential that a Russia-U.S. deal
on eradicating Syria's chemical weapons arsenal be enforced and
that the U.N. Security Council act on it next week.
"The Security Council must be prepared to act next week,"
Kerry told reporters. "It is vital for the international
community to stand up and speak out in the strongest possible
terms about the importance of enforcible action to rid the world
of Syria's chemical weapons."
Kerry also said that recent comments by Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani, who on Wednesday said his government would never
develop nuclear weapons, were positive but cautioned that
"everything needs to be put to the test."