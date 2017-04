U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers a statement on Syria at the State Department in Washington, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama is not asking the United States to go to war but to authorize him to "degrade and deter" Syria's capability to use chemical weapons, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

"President Obama is not asking America to go to war," Kerry told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "He is asking for authorization to degrade and deter (Syrian President) Bashar al-Assad's capacity to use chemical weapons."

