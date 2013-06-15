BRIEF-NP3 Fastigheter proposes Anders Nilsson as new Chairman
* SAID ON THURSDAY, ANDERS NILSSON IS PROPOSED AS NEW CHAIRMAN
WASHINGTON, June 15 The use of chemical weapons by Syrian government forces and the involvement of Hezbollah fighters show President Bashar al-Assad's lack of commitment to negotiations and threaten to "put a political settlement out of reach," the U.S. State Department said on Saturday, citing comments by Secretary of State John Kerry.
The State Department issued a statement after Kerry spoke with Iraq's foreign minister.
"The secretary reaffirmed that the United States continues to work aggressively for a political solution with the goal of a second Geneva meeting, but that the use of chemical weapons and increasing involvement of Hezbollah demonstrates the regime's lack of commitment to negotiations and threatens to put a political settlement out of reach," the department said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Standard Bank Group Chief Executives' statement on cabinet reshuffle and ministerial changes at national treasury
March 31 Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co Ltd :