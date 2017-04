An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Tomcatters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31 lands aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) after conducting strike missions against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as the Islamic State,... REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brian Stephens/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON The United States believes that a U.S. strike in Syria has killed Mohsin al-Fadhli, the leader of a group of al Qaeda militants known as Khorasan, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We believe he is dead," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

U.S. officials have said the al Qaeda-linked group posed an immediate threat to the West and had been nearing the execution of a plot against U.S. or European targets.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bill Trott)